Upgrade to Amazon's Echo Show 8 and save AU$70

We’ve found a great deal on one of Amazon’s best smart displays, the Echo Show 8, which is currently discounted by 31%.

The Echo Show 8 comes with a large 8-inch display and is like having your very own assistant – thanks to Alexa, you can play music, catch up on the latest news or check the weather forecast – simply use your voice and Alexa will take care of the rest.

With this smart display, you can also make hands-free video calls to others who have the Alexa app installed or another Echo with a screen – great for staying in touch with your family and friends.

You can also manage any compatible smart home devices from the Echo Show 8 through its interactive display. From controlling your lights, setting thermostats and viewing security cameras – the Echo Show 8 is a one-stop-shop for your smart ecosystem.

If you’re worried about security, all Alexa and Echo devices are built with layers of privacy protection, including the ability to turn your microphone/camera off, a built-in shutter and option to delete your voice recordings.

Don’t delay on this amazing deal and grab the Amazon Echo Show 8 today to save AU$70.