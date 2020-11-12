Unbelievable! Score Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones for just AU$349!

Even though Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are the latest and greatest noise-cancelling headphones from the tech giant, they’ve already been discounted multiple times by different retailers. This is surprising given that they’re relatively new to the market and rated one of the best available (but we’re certainly not complaining).

Amazon is one of the retailers who has previously advertised the WH-1000XM4 at a discounted rate but now they have gone one extra by slashing the popular cans even further – saving you a whopping AU$200 on the retail price!

If you’re in the market for a new set of cans, you can’t go wrong with the WH-1000MX4 – in our review, we rated them 5 stars, a top score that isn’t given out lightly. This is due to their flawless noise-cancelling technology, multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor. In other words, they’re the best!

So if you're interested in experiencing music like you’ve never done before, head to Amazon to secure yourself a pair of Sony’s unbeatable WH-1000MX4 whilst stock lasts.