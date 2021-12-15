This high-specced Lenovo Legion with RTX 3070 gets a 20% discount on eBay

Audio player loading…

Lenovo’s eBay store has just knocked 20% off a sprawling range of its laptops, but we’re most keen on the price cut that’s now available on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, which is easily one of the best gaming laptops in Australia.

The Legion 5 Pro is certainly one of the best you can buy if you’re looking for a laptop with Nvidia’s RTX 3070 graphics card, and with this 20% discount, you can get the machine for AU$2,639.20 – that’s AU$659.80 off its retail price. To redeem the deal, all you need is the code LNVODEC20 at checkout.

Alongside the RTX 3070, this machine also comes outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, which will get you top-notch gaming performance, handling almost anything you can throw at it. For your money, you’re also getting 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Lenovo Legion 5 Pro | Ryzen 7 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$3,299 AU$2,639.20 on Lenovo eBay (save AU$659.80) The fantastic Legion 5 Pro is now 20% off at Lenovo’s eBay store, which will save you AU$659 off the asking price. Its impressive spec sheet includes the pairing of a powerful processor with an equally powerful GPU. To get this deal, just head to eBay and enter the code LNVODEC20 at checkout.

The price for this RTX 3070-equipped laptop is pretty remarkable when you consider the fact that the Nvidia GPU would cost you upwards of AU$1,400 if bought on its own, and that’s if you can even find stock anywhere.

Rounding out the compelling package here is a 16-inch IPS display with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The screen has a 165Hz refresh rate, along with support for G-Sync and Free-Sync to smooth out any chance of screen tearing.

This particular Legion 5 Pro isn't the only Lenovo laptop that's caught our eye in this sale, you'll also find a lesser-specced Legion 5 Pro and a Legion 5i for under two grand.