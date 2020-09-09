This gorgeous MSI laptop is a formidable MacBook Pro rival

Gaming laptop giant MSI has introduced its first notebooks aimed at business users. The Summit notebooks are powered by Intel’s 11th Generation Tiger Lake Core processors, taking advantage of the company's latest technologies such as Thunderbolt 4.

Building laptops for gamers and business people are two entirely different things, with the former valuing maximum performance and upgradeability, whereas the latter desires portability, responsiveness, and long battery life. Furthermore, business and enterprise customers also require advanced security - so these are the things that MSI’s Summit laptops promise.

MSI’s Summit PCs come in slim aluminum chassis that combine low weight with durability. In a bid to appeal to customers who value style, MSI will offer its Summit mobile PCs in three different colors — grey, dark grey, blue, and gold — with sandblasted finish.

MSI business laptop

The Summit family will include four base models with 14-inch and 15-inch displays: the Summit B14, Summit E14, Summit E15, and Summit B15. In addition, MSI will offer convertible Summit E13 Flip notebook with a 13-inch display.

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI says that all of its Summit notebooks are powered by Intel’s 11th Generation Core processors with up to four cores and Intel Xe graphics. Higher-end models will also be equipped with a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU for those who need some extra performance. Furthermore, all of the Summit machines are equipped with a TPM 2.0 module, and a fingerprint reader. In addition, Summit E-series also come with a touchscreen as well as Windows Hello camera for facial recognition.

MSI says that its Summit laptops can last for over 10 hours on a charge, which is something that one comes to expect from premium business notebooks.

MSI will start sales of its new Summit machines this October. Specifications and pricing will be unveiled close to hardware launch.

In addition to unveiling its all-new Summit laptops, MSI also introduced revamped versions of its Prestige and Modern series notebooks aimed at content creators. The new machines are also powered by Intel’s Tiger Lake processors.

(Image credit: MSI)