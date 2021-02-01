This Ecovacs robot vacuum and mop has hit its lowest price yet at just AU$569

Why do the vacuuming when you can (quite literally) get something else to do the job for you? Heck, it will even mop up after you if you need it to. And that's where robot vacuum cleaners come in.

These days you can get dual-function autonomous droids that not just suck, but wet mop as well – useful if you primarily have hard floors in your home. Some of the best robot vacuums that you can get that do it all for you are from Ecovacs Robotics, and this is your chance to snap one up for a sweet low price of just AU$569.

Available from Amazon Australia right now, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Deebot Ozmo 920 yet – it was AU$599 during Black Friday in November 2020.

That's a great price for a robot vacuum cleaner that will vacuum your carpets and hard floors, and mop up after itself as well. There's enough suction power to suck up hair and fur off low-pile carpets and, with a battery life of up to 130 minutes, it's capable of cleaning a two- or three-bedroom home in one go. In case it can't manage the full space in one shot, it will automatically head back to its charging dock, top up, and pick up where it left off.

For this price, you're also getting a robot vacuum cleaner that can hit corners and edges thanks to two side brushes with long bristles, a bar brush that's capable of getting into cracks in the floor that are up to 4mm deep, and will automatically increase power when it detects a carpet. This carpet-detection sensor also automatically switches off the mopping functionality when the bot climbs onto a rug.

The Deebot 920 also uses Ecovacs' latest Navi 3.0 technology, allowing it to systematically clean a room, leaving no uncleaned spots around the house. If it does miss a spot, you can always send it back by using the companion app, which is also remarkably easy to use and perfect for controlling the vacuum remotely.

The app also allows you to set a cleaning schedule, so you can do other, more important things. You can even use your smart speaker to control the device by connecting the app to Alexa or Google Assistant.

The only physical thing you need to do is attach the mopping plate and fill the reservoir if you need the bot to mop, and empty the bin when it's full. Can you already picture the amount of time you can save with this smart device? It's worth the investment right now when it's at its cheapest yet on Amazon Australia.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 | AU$1,099 AU$569 on Amazon (save AU$530) When the Deebot 920 first arrived, it cost over the one grand mark. Now, however, it's possible to get it for much less – 48% less to be precise – a price that's lower than its Black Friday offer. So suck up this deal and earn yourself some free time to do the things you'd rather do than vacuuming the house.View Deal