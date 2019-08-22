This cheap web hosting deal gets you a massive discount on our #1 favorite service

If you're looking for a new web hosting service for your personal or business website and are short on time, budget or both, then you'll be pleased to hear that you've landed on the right article.

That's because TechRadar readers can currently get a massive discount on the world's best web hosting service.

With a whopping 50% discount, InMotion's web hosting is a very affordable investment right now. With this promotion you can grab its most popular option - the Power Plan - for only $3.99 a month, the same price as InMotion's cheapest option.

That price gets you a free domain, hosting of up to six websites, a free SSL, a premium website builder facility, unlimited disk bandwidth, emails and disk space and a whole host of other features.

We've listed this deal in full below so you can see if it's right for you. Or, check out our guide to the best best web hosting software to see all of the competition and find out why InMotion is our favorite.

Our exclusive InMotion web hosting discount:

What makes good web hosting software?

There's a few features that a web hosting service has to have to be worth the investment. Everything from speedy performance to excellent tech support and customer care.

On top of that, there are features that we've just come to (selfishly) expect - unlimited emails and free SSL certificates for example. These are all features that InMotion and the other best web hosting services have managed to pack in, including a host of other excellent touches.