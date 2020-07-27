The standard iPhone 12 looks tiny in leaked pictures

It’s been rumored for a while that the basic iPhone 12 model will have a compact 5.4-inch screen, and now we may have had our first proper look at that screen, revealing a truly tiny handset.

Digital Chat Station (a leaker with a solid track record) shared two photos of what they claim is the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 screen, and one of the images has their fingers alongside it, showing that it should be easy to use with one hand.

The images appear to show the screen on an assembly line, so they were likely taken in a factory where the iPhone 12 is being mass produced. But beyond the tiny size there’s not much to see here – the large notch remains, so this really just looks like the screen of the iPhone 11, albeit in a smaller size.

If this is really the iPhone 12 then it’s our first true look at the screen, but it lines up with earlier renders and dummy units, so it’s completely in line with what we’d expect. That said, as always we’d take this with a pinch of salt.

The main takeaway here is simply that the iPhone 12 could be truly tiny, which is great news for fans of compact phones who want more of a flagship device than the iPhone SE (2020). Indeed, previously we’d heard that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 would have a smaller footprint than the 4.7-inch iPhone 7, thanks to its much smaller bezels, and this latest leak supports that.

We won’t know anything for sure until the iPhone 12 range is announced of course, but we might not be waiting too much longer for that as Apple typically unveils new models in September – with the latest leak pointing to September 8.

That said, other sources have pointed to a delay, possibly until October or later. In any case, whenever Apple does announce the iPhone 12 range, TechRadar will cover the launch in full, and we’ll keep bringing you the latest leaks in the meantime, so check back regularly for all the latest iPhone news.

Want to keep in touch? Sign up for TechRadar's daily newsletter

Via Phone Arena and Seekdevice