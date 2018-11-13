Dell Boomi: This is the future of the connected business

Our theme came from a problem that companies have transforming their business. You know they find themselves in this ecosystem where they’ve got all this legacy on-premise stuff and now they’re buying all this cloud stuff and immediately they are thrust into this hybrid IT ecosystem that’s problematic for them. It slows them down, it adds complexity, it adds cost and so on. All of which don’t allow your business to be nimble and transformative, to engage your customers in new ways and the Boomi platform is here to help people address that.

How can we speed our customers up? How is it that we can shorten their to do list so they can do more things to push the business forward instead of doing a bunch of things to keep the lights on. So that’s what we focus on and that’s what we mean when we talk about how we created the integration as a service market back in late 2007 beginning of 2008.

And now as we look into the next era, call it iPaaS 2.0, it’s about adding intelligence to the platform so that you don’t need expensive talented engineers to do every little thing around integration. You can create services that allow people to do things for themselves and those are going to transform people’s businesses and allow you to create transformational experiences.