The Asus ZenBook Edition 30 may be the company's most fashionable laptop yet

In a market of fairly ordinary-looking laptops, Asus has decided to drop their own little taste of luxury in the form of the Asus ZenBook Edition 30 laptop.

Revealed at Computex 2019, this stylish piece of kit was designed to mark the company's 30 years of innovation, and is a nod to the 2006 S6F Leather Collection.

The ZenBook Edition 30 features a lid encased in luxurious Pearl White genuine Italian leather - hand-crafted and hand-stitched of course - that really makes it stand out. Rose Gold anodized diamond-cut edges and trim bar complete the look, along with an 18-karat rose-gold-plated 30th anniversary logo on the lid.

Image credit: Asus



The 13-inch laptop features a 95% screen-to-body ratio, and will be powered by Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce MX250 discrete graphics.

To complete the look, the ZenBook Edition 30 will come with a complete range of matching accessories, including a Pearl White mouse, a leather-look box and mouse pad, and a genuine-leather sleeve.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, however given the laptop's attention to detail and style, we're guessing it's going to cost only slightly more than a standard ZenBook would. Regardless of price, anyone who's yearning for a stylish laptop that's sure to turn heads is in for a treat with the ZenBook Edition 30.

