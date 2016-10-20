The 32GB iPhone 7 has slower write speeds than its bigger brothers

Opt for the iPhone 7 with the smallest amount of storage space and it turns out that running out of room might not be the only problem you've got to worry about.

It looks like the 32GB iPhone 7 has significantly slower write speeds, based on media reports and user video tests (between 3x and 8x slower in some benchmark apps although the read speeds are about the same). The main area where you would notice the difference is in transferring large files, such as movies.

And that's exactly what Unbox Therapy does. Shifting a copy of the same Star Wars movie from a Mac takes almost a minute longer on a 32GB iPhone 7 compared with a 256GB model. Take a look for yourself:

Not a dealbreaker but certainly something to bear in mind.

The need for (write) speed

That discrepancy might be due to Apple using a different type of flash memory inside the 32GB iPhones, but it's also an established fact that smaller solid state drives run slower anyway, simply because they use fewer parallel channels at once.

However, the size of the discrepancy seems unusual, even accounting for the way solid state memory works. As yet Apple hasn't responded to the claims - and so far no one's run the same tests on a Google Pixel either.

In most of your iPhone operations you're not going to notice the difference, so don't think the 32GB iPhone 7 is broken or defective; but if you do spend a lot of time transferring large files to and from your device, you might want to think about getting a bigger model.