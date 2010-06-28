Sky Sports subscribers to get free Sky Mobile TV and Sky Player

Sky Sports subscribers will be given access for the rest of the year to Sky Mobile TV and Sky Player, allowing them to watch Sky television through their devices.

Both Sky Mobile TV and Sky Player have been popular services for Sky, but suffered somewhat with less than obvious subscription methods.

Sky Mobile TV in particular was governed by a completely separate sign up to Sky television, whilst Sky Player confused matters with a need for multiroom subscription for free access.

That is all changing, for 2010 at least, with Sky announcing that all subscribers to the Sky Sports Pack will be given bonus access from 12 July until the start of 2011.

Sporting Life

"This means that for a single monthly subscription Sky Sports Pack subscribers will be able to enjoy access to their favourite sports live across a range of platforms and devices including iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, PC, Mac, Windows Media Centre, Fetch TV, Sky HD and Red Button," explains Sky.

"Subscribers will be able to watch coverage of live televised Barclays Premier League, Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League and Coca Cola Football League games, as well as live coverage of international and domestic cricket, PGA European Tour Golf, Guinness Premiership Rugby and a range of other sports.

"There will also be live breaking news from Sky News."

Mobile TV



Sky Mobile TV is currently only available for the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, and you will need to download a free app from the App Store.

Sky customers and non customers have to register for a Sky ID which they can get from the Sky Mobile TV website or through their mobile.

Once they enter their Sky ID they will be asked to register for a Sky Mobile TV subscription which will require you to enter credit card details.

The system will then check to see if you are a Sky customer and if so you won't be charged for the service until 31 December 2010.

Choice and control

Mike Darcey, Chief Operating Officer, BSkyB, comments: "Delivering Sky Sports and Sky News content over multiple devices – including HD over the set-top box, online and on mobile – gives our subscribers more choice and control over when and where they enjoy our services, providing more value and convenience.

"By offering innovative access to Sky Sports across Mobile TV and Sky Player, we are providing a truly accessible multiplatform experience for our customers."