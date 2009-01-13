iPhone app reveals power of BBC at Xmas

The BBC's Christmas fare proved vastly more popular with iPhone owners than its rivals, according to app maker Vizimo.

Vizimo's Tioti TV+ application, which allows for straightforward remote programming of Sky+ boxes, was launched in December and has already attracted 8,000 users.

According to Tioti TV+'s statistics it was BBC entertainment rather than the traditional coverage of the Queen's speech that did well with Sky+ iPhone users.

39 out of 50

Incredibly, 39 of the top 50 shows being set to record over Christmas were from the BBC, with Channel 4 picking up seven slots and ITV four.

Number one was the Dr Who Christmas Special, with ITV only managing one top 10 entry - Harry Hill's TV Burp review of the year.

"Given the choice available it seems astounding that the BBC all but cleaned up where recording programmes is concerned," said Vizimo CEO Simon Steward.

"It's also slightly ironic that people are using their Sky+ box to record programmes, yet not a single programme made the top 50 that wasn't free-to-air in some form."