Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, May 2 (game #829)

Today's Quordle is not one of those ultra-difficult ones, or at least that was my experience. But it's not an ultra-easy one either. There are a couple of traps awaiting unwary Quordlers, so read on if you want some hints – or skip to my commentary if you just want to see how I got on.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #829) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #829) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #829) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #829) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #829) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • T • D • P • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #829) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #829, are…

TULIP

PLAZA

DAILY

SINGE

What's the hardest word for Quordle? There's probably not one single word that would hold that honor, but PLAZA would be in the running surely. Not only does it contain two As – not a letter that often gets repeated – but one is at the end of the word, where As aren't commonly found. And, of course, it contains a Z – one of the least common letters in the game or the alphabet in general.

Fortunately, this isn't my first rodeo. With a green P and middle A in place, and with a yellow L also lurking, I spotted it after a bit of an internal brainstorming meeting. DAILY and SINGE were both ultra-easy due to the letters I'd already uncovered by then, and though TULIP required a little more thought I was able to solve today's Quordle with two guesses remaining.

Daily Sequence today (game #829) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #829, are…

BENCH

SMALL

GOLLY

DINGY

