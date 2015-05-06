Next-flix: The TV shows Netflix, Stan and Presto need now

Social media was abuzz with excitement when the whole SVOD phenomenon finally took off in Australia earlier this year, but now that we've had time to trawl through the libraries of Netflix, Stan, and Presto, picking out the best shows as we go, that initial excitement has ebbed and we're craving more.

So here are the TV shows we now want to see streaming as soon as possible (in no particular order). With so many terrific shows from the past completely ignored by free-to-air TV, we'd love to see the SVOD contenders snatch up as many of these as possible in an attempt to beat one another senseless with them.