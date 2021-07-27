Streaming deal: grab a Chromecast and get six months of Netflix for just AU$40

The Google Chromecast with Google TV is an affordable dongle that adds all the best streaming apps to your not-so-smart telly. However, you will need to shell out the extra dosh for the subscription to each of the streaming services you then want.

Google is stepping in to help you save a little on your streaming bill by bundling the latest iteration of its Chromecast streaming device with six months of Netflix for just AU$139.

To break that down: the Google Chromecast with Google TV costs AU$99 a pop, while six months of Netflix equates to AU$95.96. This means you end up saving a total of AU$55.96 over those six months.

This offer is available in all three colour options for the Chromecast with Google TV, so long as you buy it before 11:59pm AEDT on 31 December 2021. Just be sure to click the 'get offer' button to secure the bundled Netflix deal.

Google Chromecast with Google TV + 6 months Netflix | AU$139 on the Google Store (save AU$55.96) Google has done the maths: AU$99 + AU$95.96 = AU$139 and that's good news for anyone looking to get a Netflix subscription or renew their existing one. Yes, this offer is open to anyone – whether you're a new or existing Netflix customer! Be sure to redeem your Netflix subscription by 1 March 2022.View Deal

The good thing about this offer is that you can buy multiple devices – up to three per person (or Google account) – and stack up the discounted Netflix subscription too. However, the last date to redeem the Netflix subscription is 1 March 2022.

Why buy a Google Chromecast?

The simplest answer is because it's an easy-to-use plug-and-play streaming device that adds all the top apps to your old telly for a fraction of the price of a brand-new smart TV.

That's not all, though – you can also 'cast' to your TV if there's a Chromecast plugged in. That means that if you have a streaming application on your phone, you can mirror the screen on a larger display like your television set. In fact, some video conferencing apps like Zoom also let you cast the calls to other screens.

Best of all, the Chromecast with Google TV is affordable, so why wouldn't you? It makes the technology a lot more accessible, great for the older generation who're likely holding on to their beloved tellies. And the user interface is streamlined and easy to use too.