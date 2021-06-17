Sony and Bose's best headphones already massively discounted ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner, with the major sales event set to kick off at midnight on Monday, June 21.

Of course, you don't have to wait until next week to score big on some fantastic pre-APD sales – Amazon AU is already host to some excellent discounted items, with big savings for audiophiles interested in high-end headphones.

Sony's truly remarkable WH-1000XM4 cans, which are our pick for the best headphones of 2021, have already received a huge discount, with the black version reduced by a whopping AU$169 to just AU$330 ahead of Prime Day.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 boasts unrivalled active noise-cancellation and excellent codec support, allowing for spatial audio on stereo headphones and bitrates up to 990 kbps.

Also considered among the world's best headphones are the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which (as the name suggests) offer outstanding noise-cancellation along with fantastic sound quality and a bold design.

Just like Sony's flagship cans, Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have also had their price slashed ahead of Amazon's big sales event, only they've received a much bigger discount

Previously priced at AU$599 RRP, the black and silver versions of Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have been discounted by a staggering AU$269 to just AU$330, which is officially their lowest price ever.

If you're in the market for a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, you should definitely consider picking up one of these pairs while they're still discounted. You can take advantage of Amazon AU's pre-APD sales prices by clicking on the offers below.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$330 on Amazon (save AU$269) Boses's premium noise-cancelling headphones are discounted by 45% on Amazon at the moment – that's the lowest price they've ever been. These headphones look good, sound great and are comfortable to wear. The active noise cancellation works whether you're listening to music or taking calls too, so you can cut out the distractions. Discounted on Amazon in black and silver.View Deal