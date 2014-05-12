You now have more time before you need to install Windows 8.1 Update 1

More time to get the power button on your Start screen

Stop freaking out that you HAVE to install Windows 8.1 Update 1 by Tuesday; Microsoft has extended the deadline to update by 30 days.

Consumers who haven't installed the first Windows 8.1 update now have until June 10 to do so. Microsoft previously set the deadline as May 13, but out of concern for customer safety and enjoyment, decided it didn't need to push for this month's Patch Tuesday after all.

Why the need to jump to one in the first place? It all comes down to safety updates. Those with devices running Windows 8.1 sans Update 1 would've no longer receive updates after the deadline passed.

Since it sounds like enough Windows 8.1 adopters have yet to one-up their OS, Microsoft is giving them an extension without any fallout. As pointed out by Mary Jo Foley at ZDNet, if you're running Windows 8 you're not subject to the update requirement. This is only for those who've hopped on the Windows 8.1 train.

Other details

Users with Automatic Update activated in Windows Update will have received the newest version of Windows 8.1 already, so there's no need to worry about updating before next month.

Businesses running Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 have until August 12 to install their comparable upgrades. The date is actually an extension of a previous deadline Microsoft set for companies utilizing any or all of the following: Windows Server Update Services, Windows Intune and System Center Configuration.

When the outrage came through that there wasn't enough time for businesses to upgrade their systems, Microsoft backed off and set the August date.