Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G get official AU pricing and release dates

After months of speculation, Samsung has officially revealed Australian pricing and release date information for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip foldable devices.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2, which our hands-on review says "has addressed all the complaints users had with the original Fold," will be available to pre-order in Australia from September 9, with an on-sale date of September 25.

Priced at AU$2,999, which was the launch price of the original Fold, the new and improved Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available to purchase in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, the latter of which has become Samsung's signature colour in the back half of 2020.

Meanwhile, pricing and availability for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G has also been revealed, with the upgraded clamshell landing on Australian shores on October 9, 2020 at a price of AU$2,149.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Z Flip 5G will be available to purchase in Mystic Gray and, you guessed it, Mystic Bronze. You can take a gander at the new colours in the images below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Samsung)

Both foldable devices will be available from Samsung's online and physical stores, along with selected (and as yet undisclosed) retail partners.

Additionally, Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come with an unnamed bonus offer for those who pre-order the device, and just what that may entail will likely vary from carrier to carrier.