Samsung's new Exynos 2200 chipset is official, and it's likely made for Galaxy S22

Having missed an earlier deadline, Samsung has now gone official with its 2022 flagship chipset called the Exynos 2200. The new mobile chip is built on the latest 4nm process, and it's focussed on gaming through PC-grade graphics intergration via an AMD GPU.

In a statement, Samsung says the Exynos 2200 chipset is designed with a powerful AMD RNDA 2 architecture based Samsung Xclipse GPU. Along with the latest Arm-based CPU cores and an upgraded NPU, the flagship SoC will give users the ultimate mobile gaming experience and enhanced photography.

The Exynos 2200 has major competition from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a part of which was being manufactured by Samsung itself. There is also the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, which arrived recently as well as Apple's own A15 Bionic.

Contrary to recent reports that an official announcement of the Exynos 2200 may be delayed into February, Samsung appears to have sorted things out and gone official with the Exynos 2200. We were expected the chipset to feature in at least one model of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up, especially in Europe and India.

The company confirmed that the Exynos 2200 is into mass production, which means a few of the upcoming smartphones may be getting it under their hood - especially those worried about a forced hike in the cost of their next flagships.

It remains to be seen if some of the Chinese phone makers jump on to the Exynos bandwagon now, given the top-notch gaming specifications that the chipset has come with. In the past, the trend has been to go for an older Snapdragon SoC when companies like OnePlus and Vivo were looking to throttle costs of their handsets in some countries such as India.

Exynos 2200 - for gaming and game developers?

The Exynos 2200 chipset comes with a tri-cluster octa-core CPU comprising a single Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores. The company is yet to reveal the frequencies at which these CPU clusters run. We can, however, assume the X2 core to clock at 2.8GHz with a progressive deceleration thereafter.

The exciting bit is the AMD RDNA2-based Xclipse 920 GPU that is being perceived as one positioned between smartphones and gaming consoles. The company claims it could drive 4K displays at 120Hz and QHD+ displays at 144Hz.

And that's not all. It also features hardware-based ray-tracing and variable rate shading, which offers game developers a means to reduce shading rates in certain areas of the frames where changes are fewer. This leads to reduced power usage, which is also achieved through the advanced multi-IP governor on the chipset.

The company says the chipset supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage and that it offers faster game loading, smoother frame rates, and swift multitasking. And, the dual-core NPU within could mean that both the AI and photography features could work much faster and more reliably compared to devices with the Exynos 2100.

However, when it comes to the ISP, nothing much has changed in the Exynos 2200. It supports 200MP camera sensors and can capture 108MP images at 30fps with 64MP + 32MP simultaneous image capture. On the videos front, the new chipset could record in 4K with 120fps and 8K with 30fps at HDR10+ resolution. The chipset can also play 8K 60fps videos and 4K videos at 240fps.

Coming to the connectivity part, the new chipset has an integrated 5G modem with support for mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. The company claims download speed of up to 10Gbps E-UTRAN New Radio mode with both 4G or 5G networks. On the mmWave networks, it gets 7.35 Gbps download speed and 5.1 Gbps on the sub-6GHz networks. On LTE networks with 8CA, download speeds can reach up to 3Gbps, and upload speeds top at 422Mbps, the statement says.

