Recharge anywhere: Get Anker's huge 20,000mAh power bank for just AU$48

The Christmas holidays are fast approaching and, while we're still not able to venture far and wide, we can do some domestic travelling. And that means you'll need to make sure your mobile phone and other handheld devices (like tablets and ereaders) have plenty of battery life to accompany you on your summer adventures.

Anker's PowerCore 20100 portable charger has a whopping 20,000mAh capacity. That means you can top up your phone up to seven times or get two full charges for an iPad. There's even quick-charging capabilities for devices that support PowerIQ or VoltageBoost.

It's our top pick for the best portable chargers you can buy in Australia.

Boxing Day sales are coming up, so get ready to find a great bargain this December.

And since it's the season for giving, Amazon Australia has slashed the price of the white version of the Anker PowerCore 20100 down to AU$68 – a generous AU$21 off the usual Aussie retail price. But you can snap it up for another AU$20 less by just checking the little coupon box located under the price of the product.

So, when you head to the checkout, you'll be paying just AU$48 for a great portable charger – a massive 46% off on the RRP!

Anker PowerCore 20100 portable charger | AU$48 (RRP AU$89; save AU$41) A 20,000mAh battery capacity is a whopper of a portable charger. Yet the Anker PowerCore 20100 isn't too large or heavy. It will easily fit into a bag and will keep your phone going for days. So if you plan to travel a little during the Christmas holidays, we'd recommend you make this your travel companion, particularly since it's available for 46% off on Amazon. Note: only the white model is available at this low price.View Deal

Considering its capacity, the Anker PowerCore 20100 is quite portable. There's a battery life indicator to tell you when the device itself needs a charge, along with two USB ports that allow for simultaneous charging.

There's also a microUSB port on board that's used to charge the Anker device, but there's no USB-C slot available on this model.

This portable power bank is a basic, no-frills backup that won't cost you the earth and, at this discounted price point, makes for an excellent Christmas stocking filler.