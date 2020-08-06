PlayStation State of Play August 2020 live blog: we'll be covering the reveals here

Samuel Roberts

Today's PlayStation State of Play event isn't the big one – Sony has confirmed it won't focus on PS5, but instead on third-party games coming to PS4 and PS VR. It won't be entirely devoid of PS5-related information, though: Sony has said there will be a few PS5 game updates, but only for third-party and indie titles first seen in the PS5 games showcase back in June. Don't expect anything from the PlayStation Studios stable of exclusive games.

Here's how to watch the Sony State of Play August 2020 livestream, if you want to tune in. Below, we'll be live-blogging the event, so you can enjoy analysis of all the announcements – even if we've been assured that nothing nearly as juicy as the PS5 price is going to be revealed at this event.