Photokina 2018: all the latest news from the world's biggest photography show

Photokina 2018 is the photography industry's biggest show, and it's now in full swing in Cologne, Germany. It's where all the major manufacturers showcase their latest products, taking the wraps off new cameras, lenses and other kit, as well as revealing their plans for the future.

The show fills the vast Koelnmesse exhibition center on the banks of the Rhine, and will be flooded with journalists and photographers for the five days its doors are open.

In the run-up to Photokina 2018 we've seen a number of major camera launches, including the Nikon Z7 and Z6, Canon EOS R and Fujifilm X-T3 – so why aren't these announced at the show itself? With such a frenzy of activity and news during the show, manufacturers look to get maximum exposure for their new products and make announcements before it gets underway.

However, Photokina 2018 has still seen a host of exciting new cameras, lenses and accessories unveiled, and the TechRadar team is on the ground in Cologne to bring you up-to-the minute news stories, product launches, hands-on reviews and images from the show. Stay tuned...

What's new at Photokina 2018

Zeiss ZX1

After the flurry of launches on the press day, we thought things had died down and that was it for big announcements. Zeiss thought differently and decided to take the wraps off its new 37.4MP full-frame compact camera on Thursday evening. Featuring a 4.3-inch touchscreen, 35mm f/2 lens and Adobe Lightroom CC built into the camera, it's certainly got us excited.

Sony will launch 12 more lenses in 2019

Sony hasn't launched anything at Photokina (though it's had quite a prolific year already), but the emphasis is very much on continuing to innovate and advance its lens line-up. That means we should expect to see 12 more lenses for Sony's E-mount in 2019, bringing the total to 60.

Read more: Sony to launch 12 more lenses in 2019

Sigma full-frame mirrorless camera

Sigma's revealed that a full-frame Sigma mirrorless camera will arrive in 2019. Based around its Foveon sensor technology, the new, as yet unnamed camera will also use the L-Mount, just like Panasonic's new Lumix S1 and S1R (see below). And there's also a new Canon EF to L-Mount adapter coming our way as well.

Five new Sigma lenses

Sigma's taken the wraps off five new lenses: 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art, 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art, 56mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports and a massive 10x Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports.

Read more: Sigma launches five new lenses at Photokina 2018

Panasonic Lumix S1R and S1

By far the biggest news at Photokina 2018 is the announcement of Panasonic's new full-frame mirrorless Lumix S1R and S1 cameras. They're the brand's first full-frame mirrorless cameras, while the company has also announced an alliance with Leica and Sigma, which sees the 47MP S1R and 24MP S1 use Leica's established L-Mount lens mount. Panasonic has also taken the wraps off three new lenses for the system: a 50mm f/1.4, a 24-105mm and 70-200mm.

Fujifilm GFX 50R

Fujifilm announced the X-T3 just before Photokina 2018, but held the news of the medium-format GFX 50R back until its press conference at the show. The new rangefinder-style camera shares much of the same internal specification of the GFX 50S, but in a more compact design.

The L-Mount alliance

To tie-in with the news of Panasonic's S1R and S1 full-frame mirrorless cameras, Panasonic, Leica and Sigma have announced a strategic partnership at Photokina 2018. Known as the ‘L-Mount Alliance’, the collaboration enables Panasonic and Sigma to make use of the L-Mount lens mount developed by Leica for their own systems, and to offer both cameras and lenses utilizing this lens mount.

Ricoh GR III

Ricoh Imaging has confirmed that it will be exhibiting its GR III compact camera at Photokina 2018. The company had already confirmed earlier in the year that it would be working on a follow-up to 2015's GR II model, and while Ricoh is still holding a few things back, it does reveal key specs for the new release.

Read more: Ricoh GR III to be exhibited at Photokina 2018

Leica S3

German camera-maker Leica has used its press conference at Photokina 2018 to announce a new 64MP S3 medium-format camera. The S3 is an evolution on the S2 design that's been around since 2011, but with resolution taking a massive step up from 37.5MP to 64MP.

Photokina 2018: Hands on reviews

Leica S3

The Leica S3 won’t be cheap, but it is beautiful. We get our hands on Leica's new 64MP medium format most to see what all the fuss is about.

Read more: Leica S3 hands on review

Zenith M

It’s not the first of April – we had to double-check – and Leica and Zenith really have collaborated on a new camera. Leica directed our enquiries to the Zenith stand where we were able to get the full story and try out the new camera

Read more: Zenith M hands on review

Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports review

We get our hands on Sigma's new 10x 60-600mm super-telephoto monster. Could this be the perfect lens for sports and wildlife fans who just want to carry a single lens?

Photokina 2018: Opinion

Where was Olympus at Photokina 2018?

Every major manufacturer seemed to have something to reveal or show off at Photokina 2018, save for Olympus. We take a look at what lies a head for the future now it seems like everyone else seems to be going full-frame and what new releases we would have expected to see from Olympus by now.

Has full-frame finally killed off smaller sensor cameras?

With news of Panasonic announcing two new full-frame mirrorless cameras, we take a look at why there's been such a surge in full-frame launches and whether this signals the end of cameras with smaller sensors.

What we've seen ahead of Photokina 2018

Nikon Z6 and Z7

Nikon was the first to get the ball rolling in the build up to Photokina 2018 with the announcement of its first full-frame mirrorless cameras, the 24MP Z6 and 45MP Z7 back in August. That's not all, as shortly after Nikon also took the wraps off the D3500 entry-level mirrorless camera and the compact 500mm f/5.6 telephoto prime lens.

Read more: Nikon Z7 review

Canon EOS R

The news of Nikon's Z6 and Z7 full-frame cameras was followed by Canon's announcement of its own 30MP full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R. That's been followed by the PowerShot SX70 HS bridge camera that packs a 65x optical zoom

Read more: Canon EOS R hands on review

Sony FE 24mm f/1.4 GM

A week before Photokina 2018 and Sony announced the premium FE 24mm f/1.4 GM wide-angle prime lens. It's one tasty bit of glass that in our time with it, delivers stunning optical performance, while it's also lightweight and compact too.