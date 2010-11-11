Sony Bloggie Touch now available in the UK

The Sony Bloggie Touch is now available in the UK, some two months after it was debuted at IFA 2010.

The diminutive camera is Sony's take on the pocket cam and offers Full HD video clips and still photos, a 7.6cm (3-inch) LCD touchscreen for viewing content, and a new auto macro mode.

As with previous Sony Bloggies, the camera also comes equipped with a 360-degree panoramic video feature which is actually a lot of fun.

Improved sensor

Inside Sony has improved the Exmor CMOS sensor and has added something called Free-style shooting to the mix.

While this sounds like something the Wu-tang Clan does in its spare time, Free-style shooting means you can capture movies in both landscape and portrait.

Add to this four hours of HD movie shooting on its 8GB internal memory and a flipout USB arm for easy upload, the Sony Bloggie Touch is shaping up to be a decent mini movie maker.

The Sony Bloggie Touch is out now and costs £219. Colour wise, you can get it in silver, black and pink.