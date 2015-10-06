The tango's over: Yatango Mobile Australia enters external administration

It looks like there's about to be one fewer thumb in Australia's mobile phone pie.

Less than two months after a failed reverse-listing attempt initiated by its parent company Yatango Pty Ltd, Optus reseller Yatango Mobile Australia has entered external administration.

While the business continues to trade and service its customers for the time being, administrators from Bentleys Corporate Recovery were appointed on September 29, with a first creditors meeting scheduled for October 12.

Yatangles

Yatango Mobile Australia piggybacks off the Optus 4G network and promotes itself as a "social telco", using a social signup and support model directly linked to its users' Facebook accounts.

The business is just one of a number of registered companies that share the Yatango name – others include Yatango Shopping, Yatango Holdings, Yatango Cars, Yatango Labs and Yatango Travel – though Yatango Shopping is the only other one currently operating in Australia.

None of these sister companies appear to be in as precarious a position as Yatango Mobile Australia, though its not clear just how long the business has left.