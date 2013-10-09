So the Nokia Lumia 1520 is pretty much nailed on then, right?

In less than two weeks we're off to Abu Dhabi to see what Nokia has been teasing us all about - will it be the first Windows Phone with a quad-core processor and full HD display?

What we're hoping for, and almost expecting, is the announcement of the rumored 6-inch Nokia Lumia 1520 and new details emerging today via NokiaPoweruser sheds some more light on what we might see.

A questionable screenshot was posted on Twitter claiming to be taken from the Open Mobile Alliance, and according to this listing it "confirms" the Nokia Lumia 1520 name, as well as that much talked about display.

Full HD on its way

The good news is the screenshot shows that the Lumia 1520 will come packing a Full HD, 1080 x 1920 screen, which will be sure to excite the many movie loving enthusiasts. This puts it on par with the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, albeit a whole 0.3 inches larger.

The screenshot in question (Credit: @singh_nsk)

With the Nokia Sirius tablet also heavily rumored, the Lumia 1520 might well be the sign of things to come after the Finnish brand merged with Microsoft.

For full details of the launch you'll have to check back with us on October 22, but in the mean time why not check out everything that we know about the Nokia Lumia 1520 so far? Go on, you know you want to.

Via Softpedia