Reports in today's New York Times state that there won't be a Google Phone, but a Google-branded open-source OS instead

Google isn't planning to take on the iPhone with a mobile phone of its own. Rather, it's targeting Windows Mobile with a rival smartphone operating system.

The New York Times says it has received confirmation of this, and even goes so far as to suggest that Google will make its new operating system free to mobile phone makers.

Google has predictably refused to comment on the NYT story.