Is Samsung serious about flip phones? Snapdragon 800 model spotted

Samsung's recent flirtation with the flip phone form factor could be about to become a full on love affair, judging by a new leak suggesting a handset with high-end specs might be on the way.

Documents submitted to Chinese regulator Tenna detail the SM-W2014, a smartphone with the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU that's appeared in many top all-touchscreen devices this year.

Not only that, the spec sheet also promises the device will boast 2GB of RAM and dual 3.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreens, both with 800 x 480 resolutions.

Also listed is a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel front-facing snapper and the latest version of Android 4.3 Jelly Bean. Not too shabby.

Flippin' 'eck!

If accurate, those specifications would greatly surpass the recent Samsung Hennessey and Samsung Golden smartphones, which were recently unveiled for the Chinese market.

The former has 3.3-inch 320 x 480 displays and a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, while the latter is a dual-core handset with an 8-megapixel camera.

Unfortunately for those hoping to relive the flip phone halcyon days, this latest device is likely to be a Chinese exclusive too.

However, Samsung does seem to be putting more and more effort into this form factor, so it's not inconceivable that an international launch could be on the cards. Interested parties should begin shouting loudly now.

