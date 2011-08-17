HTC files new lawsuits against Apple

HTC and Apple will be heading back to court once again as HTC files a new lawsuit accusing Apple of infringing its patents in the US.

The Taiwanese company has asked the International Trade Commission (ITC) to ban Apple from selling its products that it says are infringing on its intellectual property (including the iPhone, iPad and Mac computers) as well as for monetary compensation.

A statement from HTC's general counsel Grace Lei said: "Apple needs to stop its infringement of our patented inventions in its products.

"We are taking this action against Apple to protect our intellectual property, our industry partners, and most importantly our customers that use HTC products."

Latent patent

The new suit follows the ITC's ruling against HTC in July.

HTC is keen to appeal the ruling despite its chief financial officer Winston Yung expressing a wish to "sit down [with Apple] and figure it all out" and CEO Peter Chou playing down its effects on the business.

Since the July ruling, HTC has also filed an invalidation action against Apple in the UK, claiming that the fruity company does not technically lay claim to one or more of its patents.

Meanwhile, both companies are also battling patent disputes with other smartphone and tablet manufacturers, most notably Apple v. Samsung which caused a brief hiatus in Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 sales across Europe.

Patent ownership also appears to lie at the heart of Google's acquisition of Motorola, announced earlier this week.

From BBC and Wall Street Journal