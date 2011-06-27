HTC Evo 3D unveiled for UK

HTC has finally deigned to reveal its UK version of the HTC Evo 3D, a dual-camera-toting Android 2.3 media superphone.

The handset has been designed to put the camera back into cameraphone, with a big unmissable shutter button and handy 2D to 3D slider on top of the sizable chassis.

Check out TechRadar's in-depth hands on video of the new HTC Evo 3D, complete with a look at the quality of the 3D experience:

On the back sit the two 5MP cameras for photographing and videoing in 2D and 3D, with dual LED flashes joining the photographic party.

The cameras are slightly better quality than the HTC Sensation's lone snapper – with f/2.2 aperture they should perform pretty niftily in low-light conditions.

Watch it

As well as capturing 3D video, HTC is making plans for Hollywood's 3D fare to make its way to the Evo 3D by way of HTC Watch, the company's video service.

The company couldn't yet say whether any 3D content was tied down for the service, nor whether it would cost more than regular old 2D movies; but the Evo 3D will be coming bundled with The Green Lantern in 3D in some countries; again, no word on whether the UK is one of those countries yet.

Similarly, it's not yet clear from HTC whether or not users will be able to upload 3D video direct from the handset.

Heavy load

Because of the extra screen and camera tech, the HTC Evo 3D isn't the lightest of cameras, weighing in at 170g – around the same weight as the LG Optimus 3D.

The glasses-free 3D is shown off on the 4.3-inch qHD screen, with stereo surround sound.

Powering all this 3D goodness is a 1.2GHz dual-core Snapdragon processor running Android Gingerbread (2.3) with the HTC Sense overlay.

It is, essentially, the HTC Sensation with added 3D; meant for added media enjoyment rather than just the regular smartphone oomph.

The HTC Evo 3D UK release date is scheduled for some time in July 2011; no news on the UK pricing front yet, but we'd expect it to be around the same levels as the HTC Sensation (currently around £35 per month on contract or £450 SIM-free).