Apple developing larger iPhones with curved displays for 2014, report claims

The iPhone 6 is in for a big design overhaul, if reports this weekend can be believed.

According to Bloomberg News, the company is working on devices with larger screens than the current generation coming in at 4.7- and 5.5-inches respectively. Previous reports have suggest Apple would launch a full 6-inch handset.

Perhaps more interestingly, the source said the new iPhone's will embraced curved display technology, with screens that curve down towards the edges of the device.

If the report proves to be accurate, the iPhone 6 promises to be the most radical design overhaul since the device first launched in 2008.

Pressure sensitive

Plans have not been finalised yet, according to 'people familiar with the matter', but the new handsets will likely arrive in the autumn of 2014.

Interestingly, Bloomberg also claims Apple is working on touchscreen sensors that can distinguish between light and heavy presses, although that tech, it says is likely to be incorporated in future models.

Testing continues, the report claims.