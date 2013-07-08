Android 4.3 spotted running on HTC One

Here's yet another nod in the direction of Android 4.3 as it appears to cement itself as the next installment of Google's mobile platform, over Android 5.0 Key Lime Pie.

The next generation of Jelly Bean has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG site apparently running on the HTC One - the best phone in the world today no less.

Apart from telling us that Android 4.3 Jelly Bean will support version 4.0 of the Bluetooth standard (which is no great surprise), the listing doesn't tell us anything else about the impending update - apart from that it's nearing completion.

Who's first?

We expect the likes of the Google Nexus 4 and Nexus 7 to be among the first to receive the Android 4.3 update, but the recent addition of the Google-edition Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One means these pure Android handsets may also get treated early doors.

According to previous rumours Android 4.3 is set to be a incremental upgrade with minor differences including a refreshed camera application and better notification management.

In terms of an Android 4.3 release date it's still unclear when Google has this pencilled in for, but it should arrive in the next couple of months - so keep your eyes peeled.

Via Engadget