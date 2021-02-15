Optus is now offering 40GB of data for just AU$35 – but there's a catch

Need a new SIM plan? Optus has just come out with a competitive SIM-only deal that’ll set you up with 40GB of data for AU$35 a month – though there’s a slight catch.

The offer is only available to Flybuys members, and you’ll need to sign up for a 12- or 24-month contract.

If you’re comfortable committing to a contract, this is a much better deal than you’ll find with Optus’ standard SIM plans, which start at AU$39 a month and get you a measly 10GB of data.

Vodafone is offering a similar SIM-only plan that’ll set you up with 50GB of data for AU$35 a month, though the Optus deal is arguably better, as it gets you access to the well-established Optus 5G network.

On top of the excellent price and decent data cap included in this AU$35 plan, you’ll also get 10,000 Flybuys points when you sign up to a 12-month contract, which is a perk you don’t get on the telco’s standard Small 10GB plan.

If you feel like 40GB a month won’t cut it, Optus is also serving up 60GB for AU$45 a month for Flybuys members. A regular SIM plan with Optus would get you 60GB for AU$49 a month, so this deal is a little cheaper, and also comes with 15,000 Flybuys points.

You’ll have the option of signing up to a 12- or 24-month contract on both of these plans, so be aware that the total minimum cost over 12 months is AU$420, or a minimum of AU$840 if you choose a 24-month plan.

If you’re not already a Flybuys member, you can still score this deal. All you need to do is sign up for a free membership. Be sure to sign-up before this offer ends on March 31, 2021.