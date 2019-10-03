Optus has the iPhone 11 Pro with 100GB for AU$99 per month

With rising smartphone prices, it's getting harder to find contract plans for flagship handsets with a monthly cost that slips under a hundred dollars in Australia, but the latest offer from Optus will net you the premium iPhone 11 Pro for just AU$99pm.

What makes this AU$99 per month, 36-month contract on Optus enticing is there are no handset repayments for the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro for the life of the plan, along with 100GB of data and unlimited calls for use within Australia each month.

You'll also get a 6-month Apple Music trial subscription (valued at AU$71.94), Optus Sport, and a free new phone trade-up every 12 months (usually valued at AU$149, but this particular inclusion ends October 25).

With the trade-up scheme, you'll need to "return your old phone to Optus in good working order" to qualify before choosing a new phone. If this sounds exciting, it's definitely worth checking all the terms and conditions on the dedicated trade up page before you sign up.

As mentioned, this plan is for 36 months, and will cost you a minimum of $3,564 over the life of the plan. Getting locked into a contract for three years is something worth keeping in mind if you happen to be someone who changes handsets frequently, or are particularly prone to breaking them. However, for those that stick with their device for extended periods and take good care of them, this is great value.