Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (June 28-July 4)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this week, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies this weekend include Amazon's Chris Pratt-starring blockbuster The Tomorrow War, the first entry in Netflix's horror trilogy Fear Street Part 1: 1994 and latest episode of Loki on Disney Plus. Here are our streaming picks for the week of June 28-July 4, 2021.

The Tomorrow War

(Movie – available 02/07/21)

Amazon's latest original movie is an epic alien invasion blockbuster starring Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy). If that wasn't enough to sell you on The Tomorrow War, perhaps the premise will – Chris Pratt plays a former soldier and teacher who is drafted into a war that takes place years in the future. The fate of humanity is at stake, and Pratt will have to overcome his past in order to defeat these future invaders.

Stream The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime Video

Loki

(TV Series – episode 5 available 30/06/21)

Loki has met his match in a female Loki named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) who has her own mission to reach the Time Keepers. Unfortunately, Loki and Sylvie find themselves trapped on a moon that's about to be destroyed in a collision with a nearby planet and they can't warp their way out of there.

Stream Loki on Disney Plus

ID4: Independence Day

(Movie – available now)

Sure, Independence Day is a distinctly American holiday, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the 4th of July in our own way by streaming the epic sci-fi blockbuster ID4: Independence Day in 4K this weekend on Disney Plus! It's worth noting that this a special weekend for the film, in that it will be exactly 25 years since it released in theatres. Feel old yet?

Stream ID4: Independence Day on Disney Plus

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

(Movie – available 02/07/21)

Netflix kicks off a film trilogy event this week with the release of Fear Street Part 1: 1994, which will be followed by Part 2: 1978 and Part 3: 1666 over the next two weekends. Based on the books by R.L. Stine of Goosebumps fame, Fear Street promises more to be more violent and grown up than the writer's usual fare. Don't believe us? Check out the slasherrific trailer above!

Stream Fear Street Part 1: 1994 on Netflix

The Bold Type: Season 5 finale

(TV Series – available 01/07/2021)

The Bold Type comes to a close with the 6th episode of its 5th season. While the show is unfortunately finishing up, for its three lead characters, as Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) each face huge choices and evaluate their own paths.

Stream The Bold Type on Stan

Edge of Tomorrow

(Edge of Tomorrow – available 02/07/2021)

One of Tom Cruise's best science fiction films to date, Edge of Tomorrow sees Major William Cage (Cruise) forced to repeat the same battle against a seemingly unstoppable alien army after he becomes stuck in a time loop. The only way to break out of this cycle is to figure out how to end the war for good.

Stream Edge of Tomrrow on Binge

Physical

(TV Series – episode 5 available 02/07/2021)

After finally telling her loser husband to take care of himself, Sheila (Rose Byrne) sets off to chase her own dreams for a change by making an aerobics video. We expect the series to kick into full swing from this point on, which should be exciting for those who've sat through all the political campaign stuff from the first few eps.

Stream Physical on Apple TV Plus