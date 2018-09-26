Nintendo Switch Online cloud saves remain for six months without payment

If you’re horrified by the idea of your Nintendo Switch game saves stored on Nintendo servers being deleted because you forgot to re-up your Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you can calm down now. Nintendo has recently clarified its stance on maintaining cloud saves following a lapse in account subscription, saying it will maintain that data for six months.

The news should come with a sigh of relief for many a Nintendo Switch fan, as up until now it was widely assumed that game saves stored on Nintendo’s cloud servers would be deleted immediately following a lapse in payment, judging by Nintendo’s UK FAQ page on the matter.

"If a Nintendo Switch Online membership expires, users won’t be able to access their Save Data Cloud backups. However, Nintendo will allow users who re-subscribe within 180 days to access their previous Save Data Cloud backups," a Nintendo spokesperson said to IGN .

However, Nintendo is still firm in its stance regarding certain games lacking support for cloud-based game saves, like Splatoon 2 and the upcoming Pokemon Let’s Go games. This, Nintendo says, is purely to prevent cheating in those games by manipulating this feature.

All in all, the state of cloud-based game saves for the console through Nintendo Switch Online is not nearly as dire as it was originally laid out to be.