Nintendo Switch OLED price hits all-time Amazon AU low, now just AU$449

If you've been looking for an opportunity to upgrade your original Nintendo Switch, or even buy the hybrid console for the first time, here's your chance to do so while saving some money in the process.

Right now, Amazon AU has brought the price of the Nintendo Switch OLED down to an all-time low on its site, with the console's AU$539.95 RRP slashed to just AU$449 – that's a saving of AU$90.95!

It's worth noting that AU$449 price point applies only to the white version of the Nintendo Switch OLED. That said, the neon version of the console has received a smaller discount, and is currently available for AU$489.

This isn't the cheapest price we've seen on the Nintendo Switch OLED – it was down to AU$424.15 on eBay during Afterpay Day, but this price isn't too much more if you missed out on that deal.

Nintendo Switch OLED (white) AU$539.95 AU$449 (save AU$90.95) Nintendo's updated Switch OLED console is rarely discounted, which makes this great deal from Amazon AU one to sit up and take notice of. Right now, you can nab yourself the white version of the Nintendo Switch OLED for just AU$449. If, however, you have your heart set on the neon version, you can opt to pay a little more and purchase that at the still-discounted price of AU$489.

