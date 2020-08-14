New on Netflix AU this weekend: Project Power, Dirty John: Season 2 and more

Streaming services like Netflix have become our best friends in these times of social distancing and self isolation, giving us something to look forward to each coming weekend as we stay indoors.

While it may still be a little early for many to venture back out to cinemas in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Netflix has assured subscribers that it won't run out of new content in 2020, meaning we still have many entertainment-filled weekends to come.

So without further ado, here are our top picks for what to watch on Netflix in Australia this weekend!

Top picks for Netflix this weekend (Aug 14-16)

Project Power (14/8/2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you've been missing regular superhero movie releases throughout this pandemic, you're in luck: Netflix has an original blockbuster landing this weekend that deals illegal pills that grant users X-Men-style superpowers! Starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon Levitt and Dominique Fishback, Project Power has all the makings of another big budget win for the streaming service, following recent hits like The Old Guard and Extraction. Check out the trailer for Project Power below.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (14/8/2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

After a truly gripping standalone first season which starred Australia's own Eric Bana, Dirty John has returned as an anthology series with an entirely new story to dig its teeth into. Much like American Crime Story before, the second season of Dirty John picks up with another sordid true crime tale that's almost too unnerving to be true. This time, we follow the story of Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet), a socialite who goes homicidal while divorcing her cheating husband Dan (Christian Slater). Expect plenty of twists and jaw-dropping moments. You can watch the trailer for Dirty John: Season 2 below.

Netflix new releases: a complete list (Aug 14-16)

ORIGINAL SERIES

Teenage Bounty Hunters (14/8/2020)

3%: Season 4 (14/8/2020)

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (14/8/2020)

El robo del siglo (14/8/2020)

Glow Up: Season 2 (14/8/2020)

Stranger: Season 2 (15/8/2020)

Rita: Season 5 (15/8/2020)

NETFLIX FILM

Project Power (14/8/2020)

KIDS & FAMILY

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (14/8/2020)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Honey 2 (14/8/2020)

Space Jam (15/8/2020)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (15/8/2020)

The Guilt Trip (15/8/2020)

V for Vendetta (15/8/2020)