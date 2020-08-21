New on Netflix AU this weekend: Hoops, The Sleepover, Lucifer: Season 5 and more

Streaming services like Netflix have become our best friends in these times of social distancing and self isolation, giving us something to look forward to each coming weekend as we stay indoors.

While it may still be a little early for many to venture back out to cinemas in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Netflix has assured subscribers that it won't run out of new content in 2020, meaning we still have many entertainment-filled weekends to come.

Admittedly, Netflix is pretty light on new content this weekend, with only a handful of shows and movies added to the service. That said, there are a couple of gems in the bunch that might be well worth your time.

So without further ado, here are our top picks for what to watch on Netflix in Australia this weekend!

Top picks for Netflix this weekend (Aug 21-23)

Hoops: Season 1 (21/8/2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has had a pretty decent run when it comes to original animated comedies, and here's hoping that its latest series, Hoops, continues that winning streak. The show sees a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach (played by Jake Johnson of New Girl-fame) who aims to take his terrible team to the big leagues through sheer force of will. If only he could keep a lid on his temper!

Lucifer: Season 5 (21/8/2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Having already delivered a successful fourth season on Netflix after its cancellation from broadcast television, the DC Comics series Lucifer is back for a fifth season that once again promises to be a devilishly good time! In its new season, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) makes a tumultuous return, Chloe (Lauren German) rethinks the concept of romance, Ella (Aimee Garcia) finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) adjusts to being a new father.

The Sleepover (21/8/2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

An action comedy that's suitable for the whole family, Netflix's new film The Sleepover sees a pair of siblings discover their mother (Malin Akerman) is a former thief in witness protection. Realising their mum is in deep trouble, the kids and their friends team up to rescue her after she is kidnapped and forced to pull one last job. Also stars Joe Manganiello (True Blood) and Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer).

Netflix new releases: a complete list (Aug 21-23)

ORIGINAL SERIES

Hoops (21/8/2020)

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 (21/8/2020)

Lucifer: Season 5 (21/8/2020)

NETFLIX FILM

Fuego negro (21/8/2020)

All Together Now (21/8/2020)

The Sleepover (21/8/2020)