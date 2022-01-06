Nab free AirPods when you buy a MacBook in Apple’s back to school offer

Audio player loading…

If you were planning on buying a MacBook before heading back to uni this year, Apple has just launched a sweet offer that can get you a pair of AirPods for free when buying select products.

The deal gets you AU$219 off Apple’s AirPods when you buy an eligible Mac or iPad from the Apple Education Store, and because the second-gen AirPods now retail for AU$219, you can get them for nothing.

The AirPods 3 and latest generation of AirPods Pro are also eligible for the back to school saving, and the AU$219 discount will bring the third-gen AirPods down to just AU$60, while the new AirPods Pro will be available for AU$180.

Eligible products to get the deal include the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air (the latter of which just so happens to be our top pick for the best student laptop in Australia).

You won’t find any savings available on the laptops themselves from Apple, but if that’s something you’d prefer, JB Hi-Fi currently has 10% off a range of MacBooks until January 9.

If you’re all set for a laptop, picking up an iPad Pro or iPad Air can also get you a discount on Apple’s AirPods. Unfortunately though, the standard iPad and the iPad mini aren’t included in the back to uni deal.

Along with its AirPods deal, Apple is also offering students and teachers 20% off AppleCare. It’s a service which offers technical support and hardware servicing, and prices will vary depending on which products you want to cover.

There are some caveats to landing this deal though – it’s only available to full- or part-time students aged 18 or over with a valid student ID card or staff members at accredited Australian universities or "Apple-approved and -registered education establishments within Australia."

The offer is available from January 6 until March 4 – for full details, head to Apple’s website.