MyRepublic just delivered the cheapest NBN 1000 plan yet

Aussie Broadband came out with the first consumer 1000Mbps plan last year, and it was surprisingly affordable at AU$149 a month. Now, though, that price seems exorbitant to what MyRepublic currently has on offer.

MyRepublic has drastically cut the cost of its NBN 1000 plan down to just AU$99 a month, which is the cheapest plan we’ve seen in this ultra-fast speed tier.

You’ll get this AU$30 discount each month for your first six months with the provider, after which it will go back to the standard AU$129p/m for each billing cycle.

For the price, you’ll be getting a 1000/50 Mbps broadband connection with a typical evening speed of 250Mbps – which is generally what’s available from only a handful of ISPs who offer these absurdly-fast plans.

MyRepublic has also reduced the cost of its NBN 250 plan, though strangely, it’s also down to the same price of AU$99 a month for your first six months. The difference here is that it’s only been discounted by AU$10 a month, so you’ll pay AU$109 after your first half-year.

Its NBN 250 plan isn’t as fast, and it quotes a download speed of 200Mbps in the evening. If you’re looking for 250Mbps, we’d recommend Aussie Broadband’s NBN 250 plan which is AU$99 a month for six months, and boasts 248Mbps as its typical evening speed.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), MyRepublic has improved its overall performance in recent months, and was found to deliver 98.2% of its plan speed during regular hours in the consumer watchdog’s most recent report.

That’s a high number that was only bested by Optus and TPG according to the report, so you can feel fairly confident that you’ll receive a good service from this ISP.

MyRepublic’s NBN 1000 and 250 are only available at select fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) locations, so check your address to see if you’re eligible.