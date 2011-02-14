ViewSonic ViewPad 4 - Gingerbread tablet announced

ViewSonic set to reveal full-GPS functionality in its new ViewPad 4 tablet in Barcelona this month

ViewSonic is set to reveal its latest Android Gingerbread-powered ViewPad tablet at Mobile World Congress 2011 in Barcelona this week, the ViewPad 4.

ViewSonic has already released a number of tablets into the market late last year, including a 7-inch screen ViewPad tablet-smartphone hybrid.

Full GPS tablet functionality

As such, ViewSonic plans to position the device "as one of the first multi-media handsets to be supported by Google's newest operating system."

In terms of features, the ViewPad 4 offers phone and tablet functionality in a flash 10.1 enabled Android-based 4.1-inch WVGA touch capacitive device.

The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm MSM 8255 1GHz processor and allows high-def 720p video recording and playback as well as a mini-HDMI 720p output so you can hook up the new tablet to your TV to catch up on movie viewing in comfort when you are back in the crib.

Additionally, ViewPad 4 features a 5-megapixel auto-focus camera, Bluetooth 2.1 and 802.11 b/g/n wireless which will allow you to make decent quality video calls, should you so desire and full GPS / A-GPS functionality.

Derek Wright, Product Marketing Manager at ViewSonic Europe says of the new tablet: "With the Google Android operating system fast becoming the world's leading smartphone platform, the ViewPad 4 looks set to be one of the first to carry Google's latest iteration of 'Gingerbread' which offers enhanced compatibility with future

"Google optimised apps, even those built for future tablets. Combined with dual cameras and HDMI support, the ViewPad 4 is something we are very proud of."

Expect ViewSonic ViewPad 4 hands on and UK release date information from Barcelona later this week.