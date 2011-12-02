"Acer Iconia Tab A200 hitting UK with Ice Cream Sandwich"

Acer has officially revealed the Iconia Tab A200, a family-friendly slate which will land in the UK in early 2012 complete with Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich).

You may remember the Iconia Tab A200 from its rather schmaltzy advert which surfaced earlier this week.

As well as firming up your personal relationships or whatever that video tried to imply, the tablet comes with a 10.1-inch multitouch screen, Nvidia Tegra 2 1GHz dual-core processor, full-sized USB port and a microSD slot.

Iconiac

Camera lovers may not be impressed with the 2MP camera, but it's only intended for video-calling so should do the job.

Connections include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 and GPS, with access to the Android app store and Acer's own bespoke apps which will come on board the slate.

No word on an Acer Iconia Tab A200 UK price yet, but the company promises that comes at "a very affordable price".

It's great that the UK will soon have an "affordable" Ice Cream Sandwich tablet to play with - see what goodies await you in the OS with our video preview below: