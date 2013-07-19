Venom BlackBook Zero Pro strikes PAX Australia

Will Venom be poison to the likes of Alienware?

Australian gaming PC specialist Venom may not be a household name, but it could be entering the local lexicon very shortly given its presence at PAX Australia this weekend.

The BlackBook Zero Pro was only an engineering sample on the show floor, but the Haswell-powered laptop was a magnet for gamers looking for a sturdy, lightweight gaming laptop.

Packing in the latest Haswell Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a QHD touchscreen, the laptop is expected to launch within the next two months for an RRP of $2,499, although that is yet to be confirmed.

Impressive engineering

While the engineering sample's Zero Pro's blue anodised aluminium cover is striking to look at, the final product is likely to end up shipping in black, with the same texture in the casing.

Regardless of colour, the laptop is impressively thin, with millimetres above and below the three USB ports on either side of the machine. There's also an SD card reader and an HDMI port.

But one of the most interesting features of the Venom laptop is the fact that the touchpad runs across the entire bottom of the laptop.

While it can get a little frustrating while typing as you accidentally brush against the touchpad, the Venom team admittedly they could potentially have a hotkey toggle for the additional touchpad in the final version.

We'll be looking to get a closer look at this when it launches later this year.