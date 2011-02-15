Hands on: Acer Iconia Tab A100 review

Another Android 3.0 Honeycomb slate, this time it's Acer's 7-inch version, one of the few smaller-than-10-inch tablets we've seen at this year's Mobile World Congress alongside the HTC Flyer.

There's the Dell Streak 7 and BlackBerry PlayBook, of course, but they were announced previously.

Pricing is still to be fixed, while the Acer Iconia Tab A100 UK release date is April 2011. Like it's bigger brother, the Acer Iconia Tab A500, this tablet has an Nvidia Tegra 2 dual-core chip.

Acer has several extra apps on the device including Games Zone where you can find a variety of preloaded games, eReading, where you can download or read magazines and books and a Multimedia section.

Acer's clear.fi is also preloaded, its in-home media sharing app. The tablet also has Dolby Mobile on board.

There's also a 5 megapixel auto-focus rear camera and a 2 megapixel front-facing camera for video chat.

The 7-inch tablet has a rather high resolution display, with a 1024 x 600 resolution display. This matches the resolution on the BlackBerry PlayBook, which is impressive for such a compact display, as well as the newly-announced HTC Flyer.

Like the A500, the A100 has mini HDMI for 1080p output to an HDTV as well as mini USB, Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth 2.1.