macOS 10.15: what we want to see

Over the last few months, macOS Mojave has grown to be one of the best iterations of Apple’s operating system (OS) we’ve seen yet. With its system-wide Dark Mode and tools for creatives, it improved on nearly every aspect of macOS High Sierra . But, that leaves us wondering: what will macOS 10.15 look like?

Every year, we get a major macOS update, and 2019 will surely be no different. Apple hasn’t released any information for what we can expect in macOS 10.15, and we likely won’t see any official word until WWDC 2019 in June . And, while this would usually lead us to rely on macOS 10.15 rumors, those are pretty thin on the ground right now, too.

Instead, we’re going to make educated guesses based on past macOS releases, as well as craft a sort of wish list of things we’d like to see in Apple’s next Mac OS. So, be sure to keep this page bookmarked, and we’ll update it with any news or rumors that come our way.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next version of macOS

The next version of macOS When is it out? Likely around September 2019

Likely around September 2019 What will it cost? macOS 10.15 will likely be free.

Image Credit: Apple

Out of everything, the macOS 10.15 release date is probably the easiest to predict. For the last few years, Apple has announced a new version of macOS in June at WWDC and released it at the end of September.

We have no reason to doubt that Apple will repeat the same strategy with macOS 10.15, but Apple has been known to switch up schedules. We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we know exactly when the new macOS will grace your Mac.

Image Credit: Apple

macOS 10.15 name

Whether it was Leopard, Lion, Sierra or High Sierra, macOS has always had a penchant for catchy names. We think Apple will have something clever up its sleeve for macOS 10.15, too, but we don’t quite know what the name will be.

We could see Apple making minor improvements to Mojave and making a minor tweak to the name, like it did from Sierra to High Sierra or Leopard to Snow Leopard. Maybe we’ll see a Dry Mojave, or just the name of another desert. Either way, we’ll know for sure in June.

Image Credit: Apple

macOS 10.15 compatibility

Apple made waves when macOS 10.14 Mojave was the first version of macOS since Sierra to change the system requirements of the OS. Because it relied on heavier graphics performance, some older Macs were left in the dust. To run macOS 10.14 Mojave you’ll need one of the following Macs:

MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)

MacBook Air (Late 2012 or newer)

Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac (Late 2012 or newer)

Mac Pro (Late 2013 or newer, or older models with Metal-compatible GPU)

iMac Pro (2017)

Now, we’re not sure exactly what Apple is planning in terms of compatibility with older Macs, but we’d put our money on options staying pretty much the same this time around. macOS High Sierra really didn’t have any radical requirements compared to Sierra, and we don’t think macOS 10.15 will either.

Image Credit: Apple (Image: © Apple)

What we want to see

While we’re generally pleased as punch with macOS 10.14 Mojave – even though it’s had some problems of its own – we don’t believe a “perfect operating system” exists. So, we’ve thought of some features and improvements we’d like to see in macOS 10.15, whatever it ends up being called.

Bring back Cover Flow

Apple’s macOS Mojave brought the Gallery View to Finder that, while amazing in its own right, isn’t quite as fast at scrolling through images as the old Cover Flow view, introduced in macOS 10.5 Leopard.

The way we look at it, both of these views have their own uses, but Cover Flow is much faster, and just a better way to sort through large folders of images. Is it too much to ask to have both?

More iOS apps

We already know that more iOS apps will be coming to the Mac in 2019, but we would like to see a lot more.

Just think about how great it would be to work on a project on your iPhone, and be able to seamlessly continue it on your Mac when you get back to your office or home. There’s already plenty of cross-platform capabilities built in to macOS Mojave – especially now that Continuity Camera is a thing – but we’d like to see the Apple ecosystem become even more seamless.

Can we please just cut and paste files?

Apple’s macOS Finder is usually fantastic for organization, and it’s one of the core reasons why people keep paying to use Mac devices year after year. But, Apple, please: can we cut and paste files now?

Windows users have been able to do this since before we can remember, and it would make life easier for everyone involved. It would be nice to be able to move files without dragging and dropping or pulling some Matrix-level stunts in the Terminal.

We’re not sure what Apple would have to do in order to enact this change, but it would really make our lives easier.