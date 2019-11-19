LG's new UltraGear gaming monitors land in Australia starting this week

Announced earlier in the year at E3 2019, LG's UltraGear monitor range made a big splash by being the world's first IPS monitors with 1ms response time, making them ideal for gamers who want both excellent colours and zero ghosting.

Today, LG announced that it will be bringing a total of six new UltraGear monitors to Australian stores starting this week, with three monitors boasting Nvidia G-Sync certification and three more that offer G-Sync 'compatibility'.

The two standout models among the range are a 38-inch curved screen model (38GL950G) that sports an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3840 x 1600 and is priced at AU$2,999, and the 27-inch model (27GL850-B) with a standard widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio and a 2560 x 1440 resolution, priced at AU$2,199.

Obviously aimed at serious gamers, both monitors feature LG's Nano IPS display technology and offer 1ms GTG response times. As an added bonus, each monitor's standard 144Hz refresh rate can also be overclocked to 175Hz.

As for the remaining four models in LG's newly-announced monitor range, gamers will be happy to know that both HDR and 144Hz come standard across the UltraGear range – you can check out additional features and pricing information for each model in the table below.

(Image credit: LG)

All of the new screens barring the 38-inch 38GL950G should be available in Australian shops from today. If you're thirsting for the 38GL950G it's set to arrive in early December.