iPhone XS Max release date, price, news and features

The massive iPhone XS Max was just announced and it's far and away Apple's biggest iPhone to date with a hand-stretching Plus-sized display and brand new specs.

It has a 6.5-inch OLED screen that maximizes the real estate over last year's iPhone that has a 5.8-inch display. It joins the smaller iPhone XS as this year's 2018 iPhone.

How big is the iPhone XS Max? Its dimensions are roughly the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, which has a 5.5-inch display, so don't let the 6.5-inch screen size fool you.

The 12MP rear dual-lens cameras shouldn't fool you either. Apple continues to stick with 12MP photos, sure, but there's a big sensor and behind-the-scenes software upgrade here. You're going to be get better photos and advanced camera controls from the iPhone XS Max.

The main rear camera has a f/1.8 aperture and improved True Tone flash, and the the telephoto lens is f/2.4. Both rear camera have OIS. On the front, there's a faster 7mp selfie camera with an f/2.2 sensor.

Expect faster performance and longer battery life given its A12 Bionic chipset and room for more battery capacity. Apple showed off the new gold color at its event.

Oh, and it's pronounced 'iPhone 10S Max,' according to Apple Senior VP Phil Schiller, not iPhone Excess Max, and the XS certainly doesn't stand for extra small.

More important than new specs is the software, and Apple says that its new camera system on the iPhone XS Max uses smart HDR. Even backlit photos are supposed to come out full of details.

With the power of the A12 Bionic chip, the iPhone XS phones will be able to allow you to adjust the depth of field, something it says won't be possible on any other camera on a phone before. Before you could adjust for light, now you can adjust for depth of field.

The iPhone XS Max will have Apple's biggest battery ever thanks to its size. It'll have DSDS (or Dual Sim Dual Standby). Apple added its eSIM technology, which it's borrowing from its cellular iPad line. The iOS software will understand the two lines. A dual SIM and eSIM will be how Apple does it in most areas of the world, except China, where eSIM isn't allowed. Well, Apple will be releasing a special Dual SIM iPhone XS Max there.

What is iPhone XS Max? A super-sized, premium iPhone

iPhone XS Max pre-order date : Friday, September 14

: Friday, September 14 iPhone XS Max release date: Friday, September 21

The official iPhone XS Max release date is Friday, September 21, according to Apple at its 'Special Event' launch. It's going on sale one week after pre-orders.

You can pre-order the iPhone XS Max on Friday, September 14, and the pre-order time varies by country. It's usually 8AM BST in the UK, but 3am ET / 12am PT in the US.

This gives you very little time to come up with the wallet-thinning money it takes to own the hand-stretching iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XS Max price

The iPhone XS Max price starts at $1,099 (£1,099, AU$1,799), which makes it a $100 / £100 premium over the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and last year's iPhone X launch price.

That makes the iPhone XS Max Apple's most expensive iPhone ever, and given the huge screen size, that's to be expected. And the 'Max' price goes up from there.

That's just for the 64GB version, which is too small of an internal storage size for many people, even with iCloud storage enabled. The 256GB and 512GB versions are better recommendations, but add to the price.

The iPhone XS Max 256GB version costs $1,099 (£1,099, AU$1,799), while the new and truly 'Maxed out' iPhone XS Max 512GB size is $1,449 (£1,449, AU$2,369). This is one expensive iPhone at those levels.

iPhone XS Max size, display and design

The iPhone XS Max is iPhone meant for people who wish there was a Plus-sized version of the iPhone X last year and never minded the Plus size dimensions.

It's basically the iPhone 8 Plus size getting the iPhone X treatment, with less bezel around the top and bottom. Of course, this means no more Touch ID home button.

You're going to like the 6.5-inch Super Retina display, one that rivals the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9, as Apple has given it a 2688 x 1242 resolution and 3.3 million pixels at 458 pixels per inch (ppi).

iPhone XS Max display

