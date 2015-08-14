Here's what Obama jams out to on Spotify

Today, I learned that the President of the United States of America has eclectic taste in music. The POTUS shared his Spotify vacation playlists, which features artists such as Leonard Cohen, Mos Def, Van Morrison and Erykah Badu.

The two playlists, one for the day and one for listening at night, were created by the official White House Spotify account (yep, it's a thing.) Each features a soulful set of songs that I think I'd also listen to if I were the President and it's even got a nice flow from song to song. Go Obama!

If you're interested in checking out what the Pres listens to when he isn't worrying about pressing global relations issues, you can check out the "Day" playlist here and the "Night" playlist right here.

President Obama is no stranger to adopting today's popular technology and social media services, but I'm still surprised and honestly, tickled to see this personal side of a political figure whose personality is usually shrouded in secrecy. Now, I kind of want to see what the FLOTUS listens to.