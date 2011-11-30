Trending

Google redesign update brings clean new Google Bar

By Internet  

Bye bye black bar

Google redesign update brings clean new Google Bar
Exciting times at Google

Google has wheeled out the latest tweak to its ongoing redesign of search, news, maps, translate and Gmail, unveiling what will no doubt be a life changing tool bar.

We bid farewell to the heavy black bar with a happy heart, and welcome in the new Google bar which is a very pleasant shade of light grey.

Links to all the Google services are tidied away in a drop-down menu, while the familiar search box takes pride of place.

Bar fly

On the right, you'll find the social networking features – Google+ notifications and an easy share button which Google no doubt hopes you'll use with gay abandon.

Because hiding what used to be separate options into a drop down menu and changing the colour of a toolbar is a complicated concept that you may not be able to grasp, Google has produced a handy video to illustrate it all:

Glad that's all cleared up then.

Eddie Kessler, technical lead at Google, explained that it's all about making life simpler for people: "Making navigation and sharing super simple for people is a key part of our efforts to transform the overall Google experience."

From Google Blog

See more Internet news