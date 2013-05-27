Google wants to deliver internet to developing countries via 'wireless balloons'

Google is reportedly working on delivering internet to developing countries via wireless balloons.

The plan would see balloons used to project a wireless signal via "high altitude platforms" to areas spanning hundreds of miles. There isn't any information, however, on the speed of internet that would be offered.

The balloons would use existing TV airwaves, as wired connections are available in many areas of sub-Saharan Africa and South East Asia.

Google would, however, need to seek permission from respective governments before going ahead with this project.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Google has already been in talks with South African and Kenyan regulators about changing existing rules to allow use of the airwaves.

First the balloons, then world domination

Google wants to take advantage of growing markets in developing countries, and providing them with access to their services is a good first step.

Lenovo's recent end-of-year financial report shows the importance of getting an early foothold in emerging markets like China.